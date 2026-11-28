What can economics teach us about immigration, AI safety and a free press?
To celebrate six months of Diving In, Justin Wolfers revisits three of our favorite stories. First, he looks at how immigration affects the labor market. Immigrants compete for jobs, but they’re also customers. Their spending creates demand for goods and services, which supports more jobs.
Next, Justin looks at how much we should spend on AI safety. Americans spend roughly $6 billion a year on airbags, which help save around 5,000 lives annually. Justin applies similar economic reasoning to AI, weighing the potential benefits of increased productivity and medical breakthroughs against the risks to human life.
Finally, Justin examines the economic value of a free press. Research shows that when local newspapers close, governments face higher borrowing costs. Without journalists holding politicians accountable, taxpayers can end up paying more and getting less for their schools, roads and water systems.
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Our 3 Favorite Stories From 6 Months of Platypus Economics
What can economics teach us about immigration, AI safety and a free press?