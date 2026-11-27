Can AI grow America out of its national debt?
Justin Wolfers looks at whether AI could generate enough economic growth to make America's national debt sustainable. Based on our current debt and deficit, the U.S. economy would need to grow by roughly 6% every year after inflation. Justin explains why new technologies can take years to show up in productivity statistics and why economists would be thrilled if AI increased economic growth from 2% to 3%. Even that wouldn't be enough to solve America's debt problem.
Why do we sometimes hear that America owes $40 trillion and other times $32 trillion? Justin explains the difference between gross debt and debt held by the public, why the government owes money to itself, and how Social Security complicates the calculation.
The U.S. government now spends more on interest payments than on defense. That's money we could otherwise spend on roads, education, and health care. Justin discusses who will eventually pay for today's borrowing, how immigrat…
Could the AI Boom Solve America's Debt Problem?
Can AI grow America out of its national debt?