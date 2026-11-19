Will AI take your job, or help you do it better?
Anthropic’s stock market debut has investors betting big on AI. Justin Wolfers explains why the excitement makes sense, and why the stakes go well beyond stock prices.
Companies are paying for AI because it works. And when a computer can do a job for less than a person, workers have reason to worry. But AI could also help people become more productive, increase demand for their skills, and help scientists find cures for diseases we still can't treat.
Justin gives Anthropic credit for taking safety seriously. But he doesn't think we can rely on companies to police themselves. Today's promises might not last, and other AI companies might not be as responsible. That's where government regulation comes in, and Justin thinks Washington isn't doing nearly enough.
From Justin’s appearance on CNN, aired November 19, 2026.
Chapters:
0:00 Anthropic’s stock market debut
0:42 Power concentrated in a few companies
1:20 Job losses and possible cures
2:02 Why …
Justin Wolfers Explains the Real Risks of Anthropic’s IPO
Will AI take your job, or help you do it better?