Could Nvidia's AI boom put your investments at risk?
The 10 largest American companies now account for 37% of the stock market, the highest concentration in a century. Economist Justin Wolfers explains why that's concerning, especially when so much of the market's value depends on the future of AI.
Nvidia is selling the picks and shovels of the AI gold rush, but it's also helping finance the companies buying them. That creates some interesting risks if AI doesn't turn out to be as profitable as investors expect.
Justin explains what an AI downturn could mean for ordinary investors and why a stock market crash doesn't necessarily lead to a financial crisis. He also weighs in on whether Nvidia's former CEO should return after lying to the board, and why that would raise serious questions about corporate governance.
From Justin's appearance on MS NOW, aired November 17, 2026.
Chapters:
0:00 Nvidia's wider economic stakes
0:43 Ten companies, 37% of wealth
1:22 Financing the AI gold rush
2:11…
Could an AI Stock Market Crash Spread Into a Financial Crisis?
Could Nvidia's AI boom put your investments at risk?