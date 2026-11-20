What happens if America doesn't get its deficit under control? And what would that mean for your wallet?
Justin Wolfers answers your questions about America's $2 trillion federal deficit. He explains what could happen if Washington keeps putting off difficult decisions, why a loss of confidence in U.S. debt could trigger a financial crisis, and why dealing with the deficit sooner would give Americans more time to prepare.
Higher interest rates could add about $1,000 per American to the government's annual interest bill. That doesn't mean everyone gets a $1,000 tax increase. Congress could raise taxes, cut services, or borrow more and deal with the problem later. Justin also explains why printing money isn't a solution. It would drive up inflation and make lenders think twice about lending to the U.S. again.
Could cutting government waste solve the problem? Justin explains why most federal spending isn't bureaucracy. It's Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense, and other major progr…
What Happens if America Doesn't Fix Its Deficit?
What happens if America doesn't get its deficit under control? And what would that mean for your wallet?