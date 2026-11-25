Can economic growth alone solve the U.S. debt problem?
Justin Wolfers tests whether economic growth alone can stabilize U.S. debt without changing taxes or spending. The goal isn't to pay everything off—just to stop debt rising relative to GDP. With net government debt around $32 trillion, roughly a year's economic output, small changes in borrowing and interest rates matter. His arithmetic implies roughly 6% real growth, sustained year after year, under the interest-rate assumptions discussed and with borrowing before interest running at about 3% of GDP.
How realistic is that? Justin compares the required growth rate with America's postwar record and a Congressional Budget Office forecast of 1.8% average growth over the subsequent decade. For you, the stakes are concrete: if growth can't stabilize the burden, Washington eventually has to raise more revenue, cut spending, or both. If you lend the government money, inflation can also leave your repayments buying less—even when every prom…
The Dangerous Economics of America's Endless Borrowing
Can economic growth alone solve the U.S. debt problem?