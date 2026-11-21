Are AI stocks in a bubble, or is the market right to expect big things from AI?
Justin Wolfers and Stacey Vanek Smith discuss AI stock valuations and how much the technology could be worth. Justin walks through a hypothetical trillion-dollar valuation to show why today's prices aren't necessarily unreasonable. But even if AI transforms the economy, that doesn't mean investors will make money. Competition could make AI incredibly useful and cheap while leaving the companies developing it with much smaller profits.
Justin also explains the Thanksgiving turkey problem. A turkey gets fed every day and has every reason to believe tomorrow will be just as good. Until Thanksgiving. It's a useful way to think about financial markets, fat tails, and the peso problem. He discusses why it's so difficult to identify a bubble, why betting against one is even harder, and what the CAPE ratio tells us about stock prices.
The conversation also covers a 7.5% drop in the S&P 500 in just over a week and why…
Anthropic's IPO, Tech Outages, and Are We In A Bubble
Are AI stocks in a bubble, or is the market right to expect big things from AI?