Ad-Free Episodes

Paid subscribers get ad-free access to most of Platypus Economics' videos, available to listen/watch directly on Substack. Enjoy economic analysis, conversations, and explainers from Justin Wolfers, all included with your paid subscription. (Some episodes may still have short baked-in ad reads)

Paid subscribers get ad-free access to most of Platypus Economics' videos, available to listen/watch directly on Substack. Enjoy economic analysis, conversations, and explainers from Justin Wolfers, all included with your paid subscription. (Some episodes may still have short baked-in ad reads)