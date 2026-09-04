Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Berson's avatar
David Berson
5h

Another excellent post, Justin, although I might push back on the importance of wages on inflation (not your point that real wage growth is negative, because that is correct and a problem). Excess aggregate demand and supply shocks (at least in the short run) are the key determinants of inflation. In most cases, wages respond to prices, not the other way.

Hope to see you at ELC and at John’s memorial seminar.

Reply
Share
Cephas's avatar
Cephas
1h

Does spending in the arm of our K shaped economy account for the growth in Healthcare, Leisure and Hospitality?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture