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David Berson's avatar
David Berson
5h

Justin -- I sent your column on the changes to other economists, and it will make its way (or already has) to the Statistics Committee of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE). This will be very broadly known within the business economist community very soon. Lots of Fed economists at NABE as well.

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Chris Wills's avatar
Chris Wills
3h

Justin,

Would you be willing to create a list of trusted sources that you highly regard for their veracity?

I think that would help us not only discern the wheat from the chaff, but also allow us to initiate our own research into the morass that is our economic and political world presently.

I also want to say your comments and insights are extremely helpful to me and that's why I subscribed to Platypus Economics.

And your accent and use of Aussie slang make things that much more memorable.

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