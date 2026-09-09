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Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
2h

If this post wouldn’t get me to upgrade my subscription, nothing would. Because I now want to be able to comment, dismally: all of this nonsense that Wolters reports is consistent with the stupid and intellectually bankrupt notion of the unitary executive. Under the SCOTUS ratified unitary executive theory, the lowest of statisticians has to satisfy the will of the chief executive. These were grown men, and one woman, who decided in favor of such nonsensical “original intent.“ didn’t they talk to their children or grandchildren before sanctifying such meretricious glop?

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Randy Cook's avatar
Randy Cook
3h

Well, congress?

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