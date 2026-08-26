Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie's avatar
Katie
4m

Thank you for your excellent work applying your knowledge and stats skills to expose threats to our nation.

Reply
Share
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
13m

Wow. Yet you know what Justin this IS the way this government operates! Argentina is obviously little dicktators model. No wonder he bailed their farmers out instead of his own. I do believe that they might have offered him asylum and won’t deport him back to the USA if he’s found guilty of crimes. It’s all supposition of course so I won’t sign it. The mad red hatters will take it as gospel and the regime will tie up the dems in endless court battles so they don’t have time to do gvmt stuff. Clever dicks aren’t they?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture