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Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
42m

Something that Justin should be continually reminding his readers of, even when it comes to diesel, is that oil generally speaking is a global product. And the price is set globally not locally. That is why American Oil executives are collecting huge bonuses this year for the windfall profits that they have made from selling oil in the United States just like coals in Newcastle. But unlike the lesson of the aphorism, they are cashing in despite the fact that the United States is awash in Oil.

And back to Trump‘s motivation for buying Russian diesel. It is all about the Kompromat. Whenever Trump says “Russia, Russia, Russia, it’s a hoax”, you can automatically draw the conclusion that it is not a hoax. Trust me, it was Putin who called Trump over diesel, and to pass on the message that he would like Trump to do something about the pesky Zelenskyy, not Trump who called Putin.

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David Berson's avatar
David Berson
1h

Justin -- the efficiency argument doesn't change if Kim K loves pumpkin pie rather than hates it. She still has the most money and can outbid everyone for the last piece. But at least it's going to someone who appreciates it and won't just feed it to the dog under the table (woof!). But if we think about next year's Thanksgiving dinner, doesn't allowing Kim to pay more for the last piece of pie incent mom to purchase more pie for next year? Maybe she can sell another piece to Uncle Jeff Bezos (although that would reduce the amount his wife could donate to UM)? The point is that the more efficient outcome might seem less "fair" today, but it provides the signal to supply more in the future so everyone is full. Efficiency versus equity is a long running debate.

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