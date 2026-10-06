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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1h

It isn’t new, it isn’t large, it’s bullshit so to speak

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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
2h

Dear Professor Wolfers. An engineering colleague of mine once said about data, “if you can’t put a number on it, it is insignificant.” My interpretation is that this is the gist of your argument. Nicely done.

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