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dean dirks's avatar
dean dirks
3h

I was in the fuel business and this was a great article.thanks

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Raymond Alldritt's avatar
Raymond Alldritt
3h

Trump is the smartest man on the planet so I think he is going to do. Chill Wills has nothing on this guy (see Dr. Strangelove).

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