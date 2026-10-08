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suzanne's avatar
suzanne
4h

One of your best. I am not one to "gush," but you really are good at this. I sat through a lot of dry-as-dust economics lectures back in school and you are hitting one ball after another out of the park. Thank you!

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Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
4h

Wonderful analysis, Justin. I was driving today and saw that diesel here in Southern California is more than $8.00 a gallon. Regular gas is at least $6.00--more at some stations.

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