Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derring Do's avatar
Derring Do
9h

I chose Stacey's chart as it hits close to my heart (burgers once a month, like clockwork, and they have gone UP!) but I love Canadians too, and understand that they are angry, and rightly so, not just at Trump and his sycophants, but at all of us for doing so little to stop him.

Our best neighbor, our closest ally, and this is what we do? Every emergency, they've been here for us, and to let this monster destroy our relationship so quickly and for nothing is enraging.

I applaud our Canadian friends and neighbors for cutting us off completely. I hate it, but agree completely.

Reply
Share
Marc Schloss's avatar
Marc Schloss
3h

United States and Canada have fought each other both in kinetic warfare and in intense trade wars before. While the U.S. and Canada have been exceptionally close military allies for the last century, they fought directly during the era before Canada achieved full independence from Great Britain:

The War of 1812: This was the primary kinetic conflict. The United States launched multiple land invasions into Canadian territory (then British North America). Notable actions included American troops invading and burning down parts of York (modern-day Toronto). In response, British forces—including some units stationed in Canada—retaliated by marching on Washington D.C. and burning the White House. American Revolution (1775–1783): Early in the war, American Continental forces launched an invasion of Quebec. They successfully captured Montreal but were decisively defeated during the Battle of Quebec.Secret Contingency Plans (1920s–1930s): Though it never resulted in kinetic war, the U.S. military drafted a official blueprint which outlined a hypothetical invasion of Canada to seize its ports and industrial infrastructure in the event of a war with Great Britain.

The economic relationship between the two giants has faced major trade blockades throughout history, culminating in active, severe disputes.The McKinley Tariff (1890): The U.S. imposed punishing tariffs of up to 49% on Canadian goods to protect American markets and pressure Canada into economic reliance or annexation. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff (1930): The U.S. raised tariffs by 20%, prompting Canada and two dozen other nations to hit back with severe retaliatory tariffs, worsening the Great Depression. The Softwood Lumber Dispute ("The Lumber Wars"): Beginning in 1982, this became one of the longest-running trade disputes in modern history. The U.S. accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing its lumber industry (since Canadian timber is harvested primarily from government-owned "Crown lands"). This has triggered decades of cyclical tariffs, anti-dumping reviews, and legal challenges.

Abraham Lincoln quoted a Persian fable during a famous speech in 1859, praising the phrase "this too shall pass" for being "chastening in the hour of pride, and consoling in the depths of affliction. I suggest Lincoln's words are relevant today in this instance too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture