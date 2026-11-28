Happy Thanksgiving to my American readers. I hope that you had a holiday full of plenty, family, and food. For those of you in other parts of the world, I hope you’re giving thanks and eating plenty anyway.

We on the team are marking a milestone of our own: Platypus just turned six months old.

It was quite a launch. You can read the deets, here .

When I started Platypus, my goal was simple. Economics isn’t just for economists. It’s a toolkit you can apply to so many things—reading the news, assessing prices, and better understanding politics (and politicians). Economics explains the world if you know how. My job is to hand you that toolkit and help you to use it.

To celebrate this semi-versery, we’ve put together a highlights reel. These are three of our favorite stories we’ve put out in our first few months. If you missed them the first time around, I hope you enjoy them now. And if you remember them all because you’ve been with us from the very beginning—thank you. You make all this possible.

Quadruple holiday sale: It’s our six-month-birthday, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, all rolled up into one. Subscriptions to Platypus Economics are 25% off until Sunday night. That’s $7.50 a month if you pay as you go, or under $6 a month if you decide on the annual plan. Already you have free access to everything we write and do trying to explain the economy. A paid membership comes with some useful extras:

An audio Econ 101 course made by me and my partner, Betsey Stevenson

Our subscribers-only weekly newsletter, which includes a reader Q&A, behind-the-scenes content, and a special selection of Platypus puzzles

Access to ad-free videos

The ability to comment on all our Substack posts

This has been an amazing six months. Support from our readers means helps us get to the next six (and the six after that). Thank you for being part of that.

Click here to subscribe to Platypus Economics today.

Immigration: More chairs, bigger table

For years now, there’s been one story dominating the politics of immigration. It’s a simple one: Immigrants are taking American jobs. Then the Trump administration started a crackdown, and immigration fell. Then job growth fell. The White House started telling us all to expect less job creation. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told us that, even though we used to get 200,000 new jobs each month, we should get comfortable with a new normal of 50,000.

Point is, the White House official line was “immigrants are taking your jobs,” but their own economists claimed job growth was lower because of immigration.

If fewer immigrants mean fewer jobs, then immigrants weren’t simply taking jobs. They were also creating them.

The “immigrants are stealing your job” line only ever made sense if you only ever thought of half of their lives — as workers competing for your job, but not also as a consumer creating jobs. In reality, immigrants rent apartments, buy groceries, and start businesses. In fact, in the United States, immigrants are about 80 percent more likely to start a business than native-born Americans.

The economy isn’t musical chairs, where we rearrange the same number of items and someone ends up seatless. It’s a potluck, and everyone who shows up brings a dish.

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AI: Upside without risk

AI continues to be a highly polarized topic. One side says: this is leading to utopia. Another says: this will surely cause our doom. (A third says “I don’t know what comes next, but this is really helping me tame my spreadsheets.” They tend to be a lot quieter.)

Through an economist’s lens, AI offers us something very familiar. We call it a trade-off.

Let’s think about airbags. In the United States, we spend something like $6 billion a year on airbags. They save us roughly 5,000 lives annually. The government uses a figure called the “value of a statistical life,” which is less ghoulish than it sounds. Essentially, it’s a measurement of our willingness to pay to slightly reduce the chance that we die.

That number is set at $10 million, which means that, with airbags saving 5,000 lives, we’re getting a $50 billion benefit for a $6 billion cost. And nobody calls airbags a war on driving.

But then apply the same logic to AI. My friend Chad Jones has done exactly this, and he comes to a striking conclusion: we’d get a huge benefit from spending more on AI safety. How much more? Well… a lot. One of his benchmark papers finds that we can conservatively spend 1% of GDP a year on this. That’s more than $300 billion to avoid a potentially catastrophic risk.

I may never be in a car crash, but I still pay for airbags. Maybe we should take the same approach to AI safety.

Free press: checking the government’s homework

Our third and final story from this roundup is especially relevant right now. This came out right as the Trump administration banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. Since then, a federal judge has ordered access restored, and the case is working its way through the courts. The Trump administration has insisted it has the right to do this as recently as last week.

It might not seem like it at first, but a free press is an economic issue. A long list of studies have shown that a free press leads to greater accountability for politicians. In a democracy, voters are the boss, and politicians are our employees. A free press helps us figure out if our employees are doing a good job. Without that, we’re in the dark—and homework that no one grades tends not to get done.

The evidence here is robust. In Brazil, when federal audits exposed corrupt mayors, voters were more likely to throw them out in towns with local radio stations to spread the news. In America, counties with stronger radio signals ended up getting more relief from the New Deal, because voters there followed the government’s actions more closely. In India, state governments responded more proactively to natural disasters in areas with stronger local newspapers.

Perhaps most striking: in Peru, a corrupt regime doled out bribes across the board. They spent ten times more on controlling TV stations than they did on controlling Congress.

Governments know what a free press is worth. For some, that’s a reason to control it.

Here’s to the next six months (and the six after that)

Looking at these three stories, I see a through-line. The world can seem big and impersonal and chaotic, but economics allows us to see through that complexity to understand what really matters: the people inside the system.

The immigrant father starting a business so he can get his kids the education he didn’t have. The lives we save when we pool our resources and say we value safety. The voters who rely on the press to know what’s going on, and the government that works to suppress that.

In all these stories, it’s people who truly matter. I hope economics can help you see that.

Whether you joined us on day one or this is your first encounter with Platypus Economics, I want to thank you for being a part of it. Thanks for letting me bring the economics I love to you, your family, and your friends. Here’s to many more.