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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
9h

Dear Professor Wolfers. Growing up, I was taught politics is sociology in action. Your report demonstrates that politics is also economics in practice. Thank you for your insightful articles.

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
9h

An interesting angle on the issue, JW. The bottom line is that the press is vital to democracy. Trying to muzzle it usually doesn’t end well for the muzzler.

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