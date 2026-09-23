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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
1h

Dear Professor Wolfers. Although we are unsure of the ultimate power of AI, one thing is certain - the technology is too powerful to be controlled by a few tech barons who want the public to assume all costs and degradation to the existing infrastructure while the profits and benefits are controlled by a few. Think the Manhattan Project, NASA, and the Moon Shot - too important to be outside the public domain. Unfettered AI control will turn communities of the US into third world enclaves which has happened in the past and appear to be future plan for certain communities in Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and Applalachia. The tech barons and their kind are building bunkers, buying islands, and planning instellar migrations to escape the plundering that they are committing. Human societies have existed for over 20,000 years. We are rapidly destroying the planet within the past 250 years through nuclear weapons development, global warming, wealth concentration by a few, and abandoning the truth through socal media posting which many profess as the gospel. The planet can't stand another suicide through technology ploy.

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Gary L Wood's avatar
Gary L Wood
2h

This is an outstanding article. The parallels to nuclear control are right on, except AI is moving at the speed of light as outlined. There is no doubt that spending significant sums to improve AI safety is warrented. That raises the question of how do we implement AI safety? I'm not an expert but it seems to me that monitoring and action systems must also operate at the speed of light and should not act on their own, a threat guage that predicts harmful threats in time for human oversight. That may be an oximoron, but the alternative is even more scary. When it's all said and done AI has a major weakness that humanity must be prepared to attack. AI cannot work without computer power, so in the face of immenent uncontrolled AI threat we must be willing to obliterate the data centers that are the heart of an AI system. I truly hope that we never have to do so.

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