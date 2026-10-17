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Marc Schloss's avatar
Marc Schloss
8h

I love this comparison! The chart grading Kevin Warsh is definitely great for the policy wonks, but the Dracula one is a total masterpiece. There is something perfect about visualizing inflation as a wealth-vampire slowly draining our purchasing power—and the 'inflation sucks' caption absolutely nails it. Hard economic data is always a lot easier to swallow when it comes with a side of Halloween humor!

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
9h

Stacy won, (sorry Justin).

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