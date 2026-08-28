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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

Excellent analysis, Justin!

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Marc Schloss's avatar
Marc Schloss
8h

Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, Yuval Noah Harari writes every information network tries to balance two things: discovering the truth and maintaining order. Harari emphasizes that order usually wins—institutions, religions, and totalitarian regimes routinely bend or fabricate information to keep people unified and obedient rather than to pursue unvarnished facts. His primary takeaway is that societies must actively build and protect institutional "self-correcting mechanisms" to prevent information from turning into a network of mass delusion. Harari warns against the concentration of data in the hands of a few tech giants, centralized government monopoly over data is more egregious.

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