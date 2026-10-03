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Just the Facts's avatar
Just the Facts
1h

The biggest problems are that: (1) with Citizens United it’s a huge threat to democracy, as Elon can give more than all the working class people in most states and Zuckface & Elon’s sociopathic media platforms allow fake Russian accounts, massive slander, and AI generated fake video to poison our politics

(2) It’s a huge threat to our children’s and our mental health as the tech bros do nothing in the face of evidence that their platforms and AI bots inflict mental health issues on our kids and even encourage them to commit suicide, but they have so much money neither party can just go after them for fear of #1

(3) it’s a fundamental threat to our national security. With carried interest loophole, buy, borrow & die smartasset.com/investing/buy-borrow-die-how-the-rich-avoid-taxes, Maltese IRAs www.npr.org/2026/05/27/nx-s1-5835164/malta-tax-evasion-avoidance-loophole?, and countless other loopholes the rich lobby for constantly combined with Trump slashing IRS audit staff, more of our income is shifting to people who don’t pay taxes as our debt and interest payments spiral to banana republic levels. Combined with Congress rewarding high cost defense contractors who prioritize spreading subcontracts across key congressional districts and maximizing prices, our debt situation threatened our ability to keep up with China’s much lower cost per unit military growth.

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Alondra's avatar
Alondra
14m

In the last election I gave as much money as I felt I could afford to D candidates, especially Harris. Didn't buy me much. This election, I'm not giving, at all, even though I understand that R's have a huge dollar advantage. If it's lots of money that wins elections, so be it. At least I can know that's how this country rolls - to the richest goes the future, and I'd better get used to it or leave. I have hope that this election will be different, and the big dollars will not determine the outcome. In which case, I will be gladdened and my hope for the future will return, at least a little.

With the billionaire tax - Prop 40 on the CA ballot - I'll vote yes, even though many/most of those I look to for guidance - health care workers, schools, Newsom- are against. It seems many of those against taxing the entire assets of the billionaires believe that eventually such a tax will open the door to taxing my savings account or home equity (which I don't believe), or will cause CA's billionaires to flee the state. So be it. If having to pay more of their billions (which, as you say, have reached the point where the only thing left to buy is power) causes them to uproot from their homes, with a home's many connections and sources of meaning, then au revoir, bros. We'll see how we do without you. (And, seems a bit like the abusive husband threatening to leave if he doesn't get that he wants, now!) Wonderful, though troubled, Cali might be less crowded without you. We''l loose jobs? You've already told us thousands of times that AI will do that.

The pieces of the pie as they are now is unsustainable, unjust, and unfree.

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