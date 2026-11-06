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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
9h

Dear Professor Wolfers. Excellent content and sober analysis. As the Democratic leadership is pondering next steps, the Roberts court’s decision on Citizens United is screaming for reversal, as your article addresses, or perhaps implies. The “independent” judiciary has demonstrated in the past that they are not above stating positions on matters beyond judicial review and will be swayed by public opinion. Thank you for your tremendous work.

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
8h

This was scary and depressing.

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