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Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
4h

And consider the fact that there are reportedly billionaires out there who are officially poor in that they show no IRS income. But they sure as hell have a lot of assets which they can borrow against, at interest rates less than tax rates to keep them afloat — on their yachts.

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TLO's avatar
TLO
5h

That was thorough; thank you!

There is another scenario giving me nightmares right now. Jeff Bezos once flagged Universal Basic Income (UBI) as the inevitable outcome for the U.S. when—not if—automation triggers a massive job shortage. He suggested the government will have no choice but to cut monthly checks to millions of citizens. Unlike current stipends targeted at specific levels of poverty, he wasn't identifying anyone by race, sex, or employment status—he was stating this universal subsidy as a factual, mathematical inevitability.

Watching the exponential growth of AI right now, I’m viewing this shift very suspiciously. Do all of these "tech bros" share this mindset? It would certainly explain why they aren't worried about displacement math or how everyday people will survive once the full weight of this tech hits.

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