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jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
3h

I dont think your history of trade, tariffs, and American policy and attitudes for the past 100 years is accurate. Yes Clinton and the other corporate Dems in the 1990's and 2000's did stuff like NAFTA clumsily, and got into trouble with labor. (But look at their health insurance mess-up). Reciprocal trade deals have been a watchword from the 1930's. Trump's ignorance and incompetence (and corruption and treasonous activity) are real and admired by his hard-core.

All the rest is due to the death of newspapers and centrist tv. You cannot make consensus or two-party policy debate in an all-in on-line world.

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Steven Urdegar's avatar
Steven Urdegar
3h

I'm no economist, but tarriffs act as an import tax. Higher costs predict alternative choices. If you're talking finished goods, buy American as opposed to foreign might make sense. If you're talking inputs, the consumer pays either way. If there is an unfair trade practice concerning a particular input, you could argue, you're protecting. You could instead subsidize. When there are no unfair practices, it's a regressive tax.

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