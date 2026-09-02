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BabsPHL's avatar
BabsPHL
10h

In a word - NO! And trump has NO goals, like he has NO cards, NO brain, NO morals, scruples, sanity. Only the toadies who lay at his $#!t soaked shoes and his reckless feckless "aides" refuse to admit or do anything about this cruelty and recklessness. Nothing this evil being does achieves any goals other than to reinforce that he must go! Death before he makes more Destruction!

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
9h

I learned something today … that what I already knew is backed up by numbers:

Trump is a fraud.

Thanks Teach!

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