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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
2h

I’m so grateful for your thoughtful, clear and timely explanations of what the hell is happening. As soon as your Substack alert pops up, I drop whatever I’m doing (even if it’s Wordle!!) and read and think and understand more. Thanks for keeping us informed!

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Judy's avatar
Judy
38m

Thank you so, so, so much! We all "know" in our guts that we are walking on the edge of a steep drop-off into a ravine that we can't see the bottom of. We hear the pebbles clatter as they go down. We can't hear if they ever hit the bottom. It is less worrisome if we understand why we are being pushed to the edge of the ravine and who is doing the pushing. It's pretty clear from Bessent's recent foray into the market that nobody in Trump's inner circle knows how to rescue us if something bad happens. (It's a really bad sign that the Treasury secretary's name is as recognizable as the president's name. Finance should be boring.) Forewarned is forearmed. Here's hoping the managers of my 403(b) are investing more responsibly than Wall Street is.

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