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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
6h

Justin, I predict you will win a Nobel Prize for Economics. Thank you so much. You are a superlative teacher. I should know, I’m a teacher at a university.

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Steven Urdegar's avatar
Steven Urdegar
7h

From education here is an example. They still rank schools based on the number of students enrolled in AP courses. Guess what? Now, everyone gets shoehorned into AP courses.

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