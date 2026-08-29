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Uncle Grumpy's avatar
Uncle Grumpy
1h

What a wonderfully informative and amusing way to start a Saturday morn :-) Rotf...

Justin, an excellent straightforward observation on Warsh.

But I have to support Stacy's presentation of history. While I predate its start by eight years, it is truly memorable! Almost a doubling of labor participation rates. Worth making available as a poster, both honoring Ms. Parton, and an explicit presentation of progress. Would look good on some public facility walls.

And both of your favorite Dolly songs still bring tears ... when considering the values she presents. Tying those values into economics is truly educational.

Thanks for both of you.

And Justin, when might we eBay a platypus? :-)

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