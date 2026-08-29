On this Fed-heavy episode of Off the Clock, Stacey and I dig into “Silent Kevin’s” argument for a quieter, less transparent central bank — and why it doesn’t hold up. At the annual Jackson Hole meetup, Warsh continued to defend saying less, insisting markets should take their cues from the economy instead — then his speech pushed expected interest rates sharply higher.
The takeaway is simple: whether or not the Fed means to guide, markets are listening either way — so it’s better to be clear. Stacey pushed back with the real case for silence, which is the tendency for forward guidance to create “glass handcuffs.” (An instantly-great coinage I’ll be stealing.)
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We also discussed the escalating-but-still-small Canada tariff fight (why $20 billion is tiny — until it isn’t), the limits of “economic outcast” pressure on Iran, and a worrying dip in women’s labor-force participation driven by rising child care costs and shrinking work-from-home flexibility.
Finally, in honor of the late, great Dolly Parton, we pay homage to the fact that Dolly was a bit of an amateur economist – with economic lessons permeating so much of her songbook and legacy.
Chart versus Chart (Round 3)
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What a wonderfully informative and amusing way to start a Saturday morn :-) Rotf...
Justin, an excellent straightforward observation on Warsh.
But I have to support Stacy's presentation of history. While I predate its start by eight years, it is truly memorable! Almost a doubling of labor participation rates. Worth making available as a poster, both honoring Ms. Parton, and an explicit presentation of progress. Would look good on some public facility walls.
And both of your favorite Dolly songs still bring tears ... when considering the values she presents. Tying those values into economics is truly educational.
Thanks for both of you.
And Justin, when might we eBay a platypus? :-)