On this Fed-heavy episode of Off the Clock, Stacey and I dig into “Silent Kevin’s” argument for a quieter, less transparent central bank — and why it doesn’t hold up. At the annual Jackson Hole meetup, Warsh continued to defend saying less, insisting markets should take their cues from the economy instead — then his speech pushed expected interest rates sharply higher.

The takeaway is simple: whether or not the Fed means to guide, markets are listening either way — so it’s better to be clear. Stacey pushed back with the real case for silence, which is the tendency for forward guidance to create “glass handcuffs.” (An instantly-great coinage I’ll be stealing.)

We also discussed the escalating-but-still-small Canada tariff fight (why $20 billion is tiny — until it isn’t), the limits of “economic outcast” pressure on Iran, and a worrying dip in women’s labor-force participation driven by rising child care costs and shrinking work-from-home flexibility.

Finally, in honor of the late, great Dolly Parton, we pay homage to the fact that Dolly was a bit of an amateur economist – with economic lessons permeating so much of her songbook and legacy.

Chart versus Chart (Round 3)

Justin’s Chart