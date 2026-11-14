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Explainomax's avatar
Explainomax
4h

I threw the same flag on Stacy's chart that you did. GDP is basically "gross revenue" so comparing stock price to GDP is comparing apples and oranges. GDP compares with annual sales for a company. "NVIDIA's annual revenue was $215.94 billion for fiscal year 2026 (ended January 25, 2026)." That amount is barely a blip on Stacy's chart. Looking the other way, the Fed estimates that "The total value of public and private assets in the United States exceeds $380 trillion to nearly $400 trillion combined." A $5 trillion value for NVIDIA is again a small fraction (1.25%) of the total value of the US (as it must be since it is mostly owned by US people and is thus mostly included in the total value of the USA). On that basis I voted for your chart, Justin.

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Steve Maurice's avatar
Steve Maurice
3hEdited

Clearly there are some NVIDIA chips being used to create Stacy's chart. 😉 Props to Justin for the shrugging text emoji. Old school has its charm. 😊

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