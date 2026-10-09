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Jim Disser's avatar
Jim Disser
33m

Doing the dumbest things in the world seems to be a feature not a bug with this administration.

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Sharon Herrick's avatar
Sharon Herrick
6m

Funny, informative, wide-ranging, serious and fart sounds---you're the best! Plus---Calvin and Hobbes! Justin, I thought the French word you would have heard most often from your French dissertation advisor would have been NON! (And---anyway---as almost anyone who has studied French could tell you---no non-native speaker will ever be able to learn to speak it well enough to satisfy the French.) Completely off-topic, Augusta, I am intrigued by your fish plates and would dearly like to know more about them. Please?

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