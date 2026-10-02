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Susan Melnik's avatar
Susan Melnik
10h

Your jobs growth chart since Jan 2025 tells me than although many men elected Trump, Trump turned around and created ten times as many new jobs for women, and left the men behind in the AI dust. Well, the latter remains to be seen, but it does seem ironic. btw, Are biotech and pharmaceutical and life sciences companies included in your "Healthcare" jobs category?

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David Berson's avatar
David Berson
8h

Another important factor holding down growth in nonfarm payrolls is demographics. Specifically, the large number of baby boomers who are turning 65+ and are retiring. Reasonable estimates for the "steady state" number of job gains (including the impact of immigration that Justin describes) is anywhere from 0-60,000 per month. Taking the mid-point, 30,000 is the new 180,000!

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