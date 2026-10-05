Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
36m

Oh dear, my voice recognition is atrocious. Let’s try that again.

Start skewing a bit more political, overtly political, as Krugman is doing.

So for example, when you talk about the mal pensants out there who are trying to score cheap points on statistical revisions, give a concrete example of some bloviator or another from Fox News. Those comments are low hanging fruit on YouTube. Just name them for chrissakes.

And be the first on your block to be throwing a spanner into the predictable nest of lies propagated by the newest Fox News bleached blonde, Caroline Leavitt, at least as far as her bad faith moments — or just outright ignorance — impinge upon political economy.

Finally, and this is a little more delicate, but not less important, figure out a way to inoculate yourself against trollish Harpization of Augusta.

My objective in all of this? Since you can’t be president because you were born down under, I am grooming you to be the chief economic advisor of President Jake Auchincloss.

Reply
Share
Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
1h

Trust, start skewing a bit more political, overly political, as crewman is doing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture