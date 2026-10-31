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Christopher Wood's avatar
Christopher Wood
10h

Stacey...fantastic graphics!!! Thanks.

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LV Jan's avatar
LV Jan
8h

I was torn when voting for the costume. I agree that Justin’s is the scariest (shout out to my electric car and solar), but Stacey’s was the most creative! Thanks, as always, for helping to make the incomprehensible more comprehensible. Happy Halloween.

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