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Jayne's avatar
Jayne
8h

Hi, Justin. My answer to the question is Donald Trump wants more manufacturing jobs because he's mentally stuck in 1955. Period.

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Dave Cattran's avatar
Dave Cattran
6h

I think there is a big difference between wanting more manufacturing in the country, and wanting more manufacturing jobs. I think that wanting to stimulate a resurgence in highly automated manufacturing, with high worker productivity, is, in fact, a good thing. No, we shouldn't be looking for theanufacturing sector to be a major source of either job/employment growth, or wage growth, but rebuilding that capability, I believe would be a catalyst and stimulus for innovation. Right now, China is the place to go to build, basically, everything, and I don't think it has to be that way. Having idea people directly connected to manufacturing people, is, I believe, a good thing and can lead to a virtuous cycle of enhanced innovation.

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