Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Me again's avatar
Me again
6h

Thank you once again for making a topic accessible to those of us who are not economists.

Reply
Share
Just the Facts's avatar
Just the Facts
2h

Lettuce agree that people cannot live on lettuce alone, no matter how much we wish Trump would leaf us alone!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture