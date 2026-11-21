America’s federal budget deficit hit $2 trillion in the fiscal year 2026. That’s an extraordinary number—$2 trillion represents 6.2% of GDP. Put another way, for every $7 Washington spends, it collects $5.

That’s the kind of deficit you’d expect during a massive war or a recession. But we’ve chosen it in okay times, which raises the obvious question: how does this end?

I wrote in some depth about the deficit earlier this week. If you missed that, you can catch up here:

Now it’s time for The Professor Is In, where I sit down with my producer, Augusta Chapman to answer audience questions. Think of it like office hours: my door’s open, come on in.

This will stop, but the question is how

The first question Augusta put to me was the biggest, and maybe the most obvious. If the deficit is a slow-motion train wreck, what does the crash look like?

I responded with a quote: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” This concept is referred to as “Stein’s law,” after Herb Stein, the American economist who coined it. (Aside: The actor Ben Stein, who played the dull economist in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, was Herb Stein’s son.)

We economists like this particular expression because, even if it’s a bit tautological, it expresses something essential. Unsustainable behaviors will eventually end. It also captures another reality: We’re quite good at saying things can’t continue forever, and less good at explaining how they’ll stop. No one truly knows what will happen here, but I see three big possibilities.

The good ending is we take action

The best outcome is that we, as voters, tell the guys in Washington: this isn’t working. You can’t take in $5 and spend $7. Could you fix that?

As part of that, the next Congress or the next president could make the deficit a priority. Before you laugh, it’s happened before. Ross Perot ran as a third-party candidate for president based on balancing the budget, and he won 19% of the popular vote (the most for a third-party candidate since 1912).

We had a balanced budget during the Clinton administration. That happened because there was a sense that this was urgent and would serve the country well. And I’m not even suggesting we balance the budget here. I’m saying we need to take some action to start addressing this.

The earlier we start, the more slowly and gently we can pivot. That will look like fewer government services, or higher taxes, or some combination of the two. A gradual start means people’s expectations can adjust. If we signal that in the future, more of your income will be taxable, or the retirement age will change, then people can look into that future and plan out sensible decisions.

Right now many of us know the rules are going to change, but we don’t know what they’ll be. That makes planning nearly impossible.

The bad ending happens if we put this off

A second possibility is we keep doing what we’re doing. Inaction is a choice, and if we keep making that choice, this will eventually become urgent. Many, many governments have done this. When things get out of hand, you cut all at once, just because you have to.

That would mean large job losses in Washington. It would also mean that people who thought they could rely on the government for help find that the help is gone. That could be in the military, in welfare or unemployment insurance, in cutbacks to the health system or research and development budgets. Tax rates might need to rise very sharply, and so people would have to rethink their investing and employment.

The people who’d profit from this would be the tax lawyers, because they’d say: We just wrote a big fat tax law. Here’s how you can avoid it.

The worst ending is a fiscal crisis

The third possibility is the worst. It’s a crisis. To understand how that could happen, I’ll give you a bit of jargon: “multiple equilibria.”

Multiple equilibria is the idea that, even if everything stays the same, more than one possibility exists for what will happen next.

One possibility: the U.S. pays low interest rates, because the world believes we’re people who pay our debts. And because we pay our debts, we’re safe people to lend to. So, therefore, the folks who loan us money charge us a low interest rate. Because of that, our monthly payments are low, and because of that, we can (and do) pay our debts. It’s a virtuous cycle.

But there’s another possibility. The rest of the world could change its mind. People might suspect or fear that the U.S. can’t—or won’t—repay its debts. Nothing fundamental has to change besides people’s minds. If that happens, then the government is no longer going to get those low interest rates. Who wants to lend money to someone who might not pay it back?

If that happens, our lenders start demanding a fat risk premium. That means higher interest rates, which means higher monthly payments. Every year, about a third of our debt comes due and we have to go out and borrow another $10 trillion, just to refinance the old debt. And if lenders think we can’t (or won’t) repay our old debts, they’re not going to lend us anything.

Then all of a sudden we need to balance the budget tomorrow.

This is a fragile system, but what makes it fragile is that it rests on belief. Lenders don’t have to believe the U.S. won’t pay. They can just believe that other people believe it. In fact, it’s enough for them to believe that someone else believes that someone else believes it.

The level of fragility here depends on how much one already owes. If a country doesn’t have much debt, higher interest rates don’t push them into a crisis. Payments have gone from low to slightly less low. But if they’re carrying a lot of debt, then the moment that lenders get nervous, rates rise and payments balloon. Their fear starts to come true, and you have yourself a fiscal crisis.

Other questions Augusta put to me:

How will higher debt yields eventually hit my wallet?

Why was DOGE doomed to fail?

Is there one thing I’d change to address the deficit? (Answer: Yes, there is. Great question.)

“But we can just print more money”

When I spoke with Augusta, I made a prediction about what would end up in the comments. “The U.S. borrows in U.S. dollars, and we control the printing press. We’ll never need to default! We can just make more cash.”

Technically, this is true. We can print mountains of green money, hand it over, and call our debts well and paid.

But think about what’s really happening there. The U.S. isn’t getting wealthier. Instead, we have more money chasing the same number of goods. When that happens, each dollar buys less. I like to imagine that, with each dollar we print, the bills just get smaller and smaller (both in terms of what they can buy, and physically—lots of tiny dollars is a fun image.)

America’s currency after inflation?

This is called inflating the debt away. And it’s bad for both the borrower and the lender. At the legal level, the debt gets repaid. I return your $10 trillion with thanks. But now those $10 trillion can buy two apples and a goat.

We’ve met the obligation on paper, but only on paper. Lenders know when you do this and they hate it. Paying a debt back in shrunken dollars is basically not paying it back. It’s default by another name, and you can only make that play once. After that, no one wants to lend to you, and you’re right back where you started: the budget needs to be balanced tomorrow.

If you listen very closely to President Trump, he sometimes sounds like this is what he’s proposing. I hate sounding alarmist, and markets don’t seem worried about this yet. But nobody worries about something until everyone worries about something.

This doesn’t have to become a fiscal crisis. America’s biggest fiscal problem is political, not mathematical. If the public doesn’t care, Washington doesn’t care. But lenders still do care. It’s true that something that cannot go on forever will stop—but we have the power to help stop this one, before lenders stop it for us.