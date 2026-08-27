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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
14h

I don’t know Justin. I understand wanting cooperation for the sake of all of the people from both countries, but cooperation requires both sides to be capable of seeing the other side and then want to give a little to ensure a cooperative success. I’m not seeing Mr Trump as being experienced in that regard. So then isn’t standing firm really the best option for Canada? Mr Trump is likely to dismantle any “deal” he makes the next time he needs to change the subject from Epstein, the war, the economy etc.

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Steven Urdegar's avatar
Steven Urdegar
13h

In one sense, this is Trump's modus operandi, repeated ad nauseum. In another sense, it's different.

Carney walked away because Trump demanded veto power over future Canadian trade deals.

In essence, Trump wanted to make Canada a satellite of the US, a quasi 51st state. This is consistent with beligerance directed at Venezuela, Greenland, and Cuba. His self-image is that of a global emperor; Palpatine, so to speak; with drastic implications for the global economy.

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