Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
3h

Dear Dr. Wolfers. Interesting thoughts from you, as usual, as expected. An economic D-Day for Iran? What a laugh. I understand the Carney administration in Ottawa is seeking to enhance trading arrangements with the EU. The EU has recognized the EU is no longer a defender of their respective borders. The economic ploy will draw Iran closer to China, which ensures Iran's economic stability. The Trump administration has lost the war with Iran, utilizing brute force, and has no idea or strategy to exit the disaster. Military muscle failed; as a last grasp, increased economic pressure, yet to be defined or tested, will be tried. One last thought: rig the US midterms through voter suppression so two more years of undefined solutions can be invoked.

Since I'm beginning to lose my inner Zen, suggest our community review the Ben Norton report from the 8/15/26 Geopolitical Economy Report. The report covers the mystery of US wealth distribution, analyzing the mean, median, and concentration within the US. For a quick preview, the US ranks, 2nd in mean wealth, 28th in median wealth, and wealth distribution is off the charts, resembling the economy of the Middle Ages feudal period. Enjoy.

Reply
Share
Sharon Herrick's avatar
Sharon Herrick
4h

Justin Wolfers, you are breath of fresh air. You make sense. You provide data. You consider what has happened in the past that might shed light on our current circumstances. I really appreciate the history lesson on Cuba. And you point out how we continue to disregard the plight of ordinary people. Ordinary people in Iran. Ordinary people in Cuba. And the rest of us ordinary Americans who will no doubt suffer the miserable consequences of our incompetent current regime. And, while it's totally unscientific, it just seems nuts to me that anyone would think that torturing ordinary people would have the effect of making them love their torturers. Thanks for a terrific post.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture