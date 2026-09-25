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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
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A great episode Jaz. You make so much sense and probably cents too but I don’t begrudge you that. That we are the bosses in government is not something new to me but why do those employees treat us with such distain and make it hard to fire them. How do we take cronyism out of politics because even with a free press they don’t always report on those nefarious acts that they commit. So if they are to help us clean up politics then who helps us clean up the reporting which also has its cronyism but they don’t work for us. I know that we can stop tuning in or buying their paper’s but then if so many of them are bias we end up with no information at all.

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