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Barry Epstein's avatar
Barry Epstein
1h

I am a retired physician and my wife is an almost retired psychotherapist. Our pie is big enough for retirement with no change in our lifestyle and the pieces that we use are hardly making a dent in the principle. We also get more than we need from social security. I believe that those workers that we rely on are barely making it and have no way to save. I would propose means testing for social security and Medicare with even greater fees for those who can afford it and a way to pay more to those who have contributed less and less to those who have paid more with virtually no cap.

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
2h

I’m a retiree, and I consider myself very fortunate. My pension is plenty enough, and with few expenses I am saving money which I don’t need to do. So my piece of the pie is tasty. I am tipping folks much more than ever, just trying to spread a little joy. But, charities have suffered as a result.

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