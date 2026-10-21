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Gary L Wood's avatar
Gary L Wood
19h

Outstanding analysis, clearly explained. Thanks. The only major factor I can think of is the correlation of national debt level (that gets so much press) and consumer confidence. It has to have an influence on people's confidence albeit an indirect measure.

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LV Jan's avatar
LV Jan
18h

I never paid attention to economics per se until you came along. Not only is it interesting, but I get it! All thanks to you and your outstanding ability to explain things to non-economics people. You are one of our national treasures (yes, we’re claiming you even though you’re Australian) and voices of reason in these turbulent times. Thanks!

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