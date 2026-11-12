Platypus Economics

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jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
7h

Traitor trump should be taken out and huanged by the neck until dead.

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Molly Ciliberti's avatar
Molly Ciliberti
5h

Justin, Huang was thinking with his little brain, so he isn’t so brilliant after all. He is just a DICK.

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