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Louis's avatar
Louis
1h

My wife and I ove your columns and share with kids and friends often. Watch u on MSNOW oft too. You are the best.

But today's column on immigrants is your most important. Please distribute it eveywhere

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Arbitrot's avatar
Arbitrot
27m

You should order up one of your immigrant T-shirts with the additional lettering on the back: “If you don’t think I am legal, ICE, see my lawyer.“

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