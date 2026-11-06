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Old CP's avatar
Old CP
5h

This is 👀

US CONSUMER CREDIT ACTUAL 27.839B (FORECAST 13.8B, PREVIOUS 8.28B) $MACRO

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
2h

I’m excited about the new jobs numbers. I’m trying to learn about economics. I’m actually learning things now! I’m looking at Paul Krugman’s Substack too. Both Justin and Paul are geniuses. That’s a good thing.

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