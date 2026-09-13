Platypus Economics

Platypus Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Jahr's avatar
Marc Jahr
3h

When you have an “infinity tariff,” you have a black market. It will inevitably arise.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
1h

Ben says hi!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Platypus Economics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture