What a week.

On Tuesday, voters told Congress what they’d been telling pollsters for months: they’re unhappy with the economy. Elon Musk spent $474 million on the midterms, and his side lost big. Then on Friday, the jobs report came in far stronger than any forecasters expected: 165,000 new jobs in October, with unemployment down to 4.1%. Wages rose only 3.1% over the year, and prices rose faster.

Below: a chart about long-term unemployment, a little Michigan Election-Day joy, and this week’s Puzzler.

Let’s dig in.