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Linda I's avatar
Linda I
6h

Many more journalists and pundits and podcasters should realize, as Prof Wolfers noted, "it might not be worth it to answer questions that begin with “the president said.” He has nothing to say of value. Watch what he and his minions in the regime DO and look at the impact on our country and our future. What we can see across multiple measures is that trump, the bribed Supreme Court , and corrupt Republicans have done is destroy the once solid and respected American economy and system of governance. Fox propaganda and others have made fortunes by using the statements of a declining and deranged person as click bait for their blabber. But when the last episode of trump reality television is over, we STILL have to rebuild and form a functioning form of government. THAT is what real journalists and real pundits should be discussed day in and day out.

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Steven Urdegar's avatar
Steven Urdegar
5h

Sorry mate, I have to disagree. To an economist, the election is about the future. To a political scientist, it is about our fears. To the current crop of voters, it is about NOW: "we can all be dead later." That is why all that matters is the monthly payment, not the underlying cost of the asset. When you combine FOMO, YOLO, financial illiteracy, and lack of impulse control, you get chronic insolvency.

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