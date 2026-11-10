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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
6h

Dear Professor Wolfers. Nice article. Conjecturing from your analysis, is it safe to project ending the Iran war will trigger multiple events that would reduce inflation and perhaps consumer pricing? If so, this should be the top item of the new Congress’ agenda, combined with an amendment to overrule Citizens’ United and the development of an equitable tax system. A good start, but not a final product.

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Marc Schloss's avatar
Marc Schloss
6h

If the U.S. headline Consumer Index (CPI) were calculated today using the methodology from the 1970s and early 1980s, the current inflation rate would be roughly 10% to 11.5%. This sits approximately 7 to 8 percentage points higher than the officially reported Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) headline.

What comes to my mind is the phrase "Lies, damned lies, and statistics" is most famously popularized by the American author Mark Twain, who attributed it to the British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli.

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