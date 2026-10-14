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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
6h

I’m actually starting to learn some of this stuff! Yay!

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Chuck Munn's avatar
Chuck Munn
6h

Thanks for the worksheet, mate, but I'm going fishing for a mess of those 10" bluegills to help with the grocery bill.

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